Alia Bhatt lauds Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’ trailer, says, ‘This is very, very cool’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently shared the trailer for her upcoming film, Merry Christmas, starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer has garnered praise from her industry friends, with Alia Bhatt expressing her excitement on Instagram, saying, “Okay, this is very, very cool. I am excited. Just must.”

Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, called it “one of the best-cut trailers” and expressed anticipation for this “gem from the genius.”

Varun Dhawan, who has previously worked with director Sriram Raghavan, hailed the filmmaker's return, calling him a “twisted genius.”

The trailer introduces viewers to the intriguing world of Merry Christmas, where Katrina and Vijay’s characters cross paths on Christmas Eve, setting off a chain of dramatic events. Sanjay Kapoor makes an appearance, adding to the suspense created by Tinnu Anand’s intriguing voiceover. The snippets hint at impending trouble, with symbolic images like two mixer grinders containing peanuts, red chillies, and sleeping pills, and a postcard featuring a young Rajesh Khanna with the caption ‘The night is darkest before the dawn.’

In a particular scene, Katrina asks Vijay to choose between her two fingers, unveiling a postcard that adds an element of mystery to the narrative. The trailer also features a yellow teddy bear, initially seen on fire, held by a girl who appears to play Katrina’s daughter in the film.

Merry Christmas has been shot in both Hindi and Tamil and marks the first collaboration between Katrina and Vijay. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set to hit theatres on January 12. The trailer has created a buzz, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this thrilling cinematic experience.

