Koffe With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal reveals he proposed to Katrina Kaif the night before their wedding

After keeping their relationship under wraps for years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally tied the knot in a luxurious yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. Their love story took a public turn during a memorable episode of Koffee With Karan 8, where Katrina named Vicky as the actor she most looked forward to working with. Now, Vicky has spilled the details of his romantic proposal in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Pressed by Karan Johar, Vicky blushed as he revealed that their hectic schedules made planning an elaborate proposal challenging. The actor disclosed that, finally, the night before their wedding in Rajasthan, he proposed to Katrina by going down on one knee in their hotel, just before the arrival of friends and family.

“It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come,” Vicky shared.

The actor also shared that he met Katrina’s siblings and mother just a week before the wedding when they flew to Mumbai. Known for his dance moves, Vicky impressed Katrina's family by breaking the ice with a dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani. When asked about the nicknames Katrina uses for him, Vicky humorously responded, ‘Booboo, baby, and aey!’ This revelation sparked laughter from both Karan and Kiara Advani.

Before Vicky’s revelation, Kiara also shared the romantic proposal story of her Shershaah co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, during a vacation in Rome. Sidharth proposed during a candle-lit dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant with violins playing, making it a truly memorable moment.

