Katrina Kaif is a ray of sunshine in a yellow lehenga

Katrina Kaif consistently captivates the spotlight with her remarkable sense of style, proving herself as an ardent fashion enthusiast. Whether gracefully donning saris, showcasing jaw-dropping dresses, or effortlessly owning eye-catching beachwear, Katrina effortlessly raises the bar in the realm of fashion.

Her distinct and trend-setting choices unquestionably make her a force to be reckoned with, ensuring that she remains at the forefront of the fashion scene, giving fashionistas a run for their money. Just like many of us, celebrities were busy acing ethnic looks considering the ongoing festive season. Katrina recently shared a delightful post and made us swoon.

She looked utterly stunning in a wonderful bright mango-yellow lehenga. Let’s agree, she left us completely awestruck by the ethnic wear. Apart from the gorgeous lehenga, she added a blouse featuring exquisite white flower appliqué work motifs, a V-neckline, and half sleeves with cutwork edges. To complete her look, the actress also carried a matching dupatta accented with scalloped borders and a threadwork hem.

She did not stop there. Matching the charm of her look was her accessories on point. She picked traditional jhumkis and bangles. She wore her silky mane in a bun leaving a few tendrils fall off her cheeks. Her minimal makeup included dark brows, mascara and nude shade on her lips. Well, the credit for this look goes to her stylist Ami Patel who helped her pull off this look.

Katrina Kaif rocking a yellow lehenga set (Image source: Instagram)

Also read: Salman, Katrina, Emraan request for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed

Katrina slayed many traditional looks during Diwali. About a week ago, we saw her decked in another lehenga. She wore a multi-coloured printed lehenga showcasing floral details all over. The beauty matched it with a dark brown blouse having full sleeves and an embellished neck. Rounding off her look was a brown dupatta with heavy borders. For accessories, Katrina picked a pair of dangler earrings. Her brown bindi uplifted her look manifold. She kept her makeup minimal with mascara and a dash of nude shade on her lips. Her sleek hair just looked perfect.

Katrina Kaif in a gorgeous lehenga (Image source: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif knows how to pull off every look with finesse.

Also read: Celebs rock Diwali looks in Manish Malhotra creations