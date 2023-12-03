Vicky Kaushal reacts as his ‘childhood hero’ Sachin Tendulkar praises ‘Sam Bahadur’

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, graced the special screening of Vicky Kaushal’s biopic drama film, Sam Bahadur, on Saturday night. The cricket maestro was seen sharing moments with Vicky, expressing his admiration for the actor’s portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

After the screening, Sachin praised the film, stating, “It's a very good film. I was super impressed by Vicky's acting. It truly felt like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was present. The body language was incredible. It's an important film for all generations to watch, to know the history of our country.”

Vicky, thrilled by Sachin’s appreciation, took to Instagram, sharing a photo with the cricket icon. He wrote, “My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words... I'll cherish them for a lifetime.”

Sam Bahadur had a promising start at the box office, raking in INR 5.50 crores on its opening day in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared insights on the film's performance, urging for a surge in business over the weekend. “#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1... Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹6.25 cr. #India biz,” Taran shared on Instagram.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh alongside Vicky. Notable cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar also attended the screening, adding to the star-studded affair.

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after the success of Raazi. The film unfolds the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a pivotal figure in the nation's military history. Leading the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Manekshaw's legacy is brought to life on the big screen, showcasing his contributions in five wars over four decades.

Vicky, thrilled about his role, shared, “Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We've poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India's great heroes on screen. I'm humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring.”