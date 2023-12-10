Katrina Kaif shares a cute pic with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Katrina Kaif celebrated two years of marriage with actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday. In a heartwarming gesture, Katrina shared a rare glimpse into their off-duty moments, marking the special occasion on her Instagram handle.

The photo captured the couple in an embrace, both adorned in casual attire and radiant smiles. Katrina, showcasing her natural beauty in a white printed dress, opted for a no-makeup look. Vicky complemented the casual vibe with a white T-shirt and a cap. The simplicity of the snapshot resonated well with fans and celebrities alike.

In a brief yet sweet caption, Katrina expressed her sentiments, writing, “My (heart symbol).” Priyanka Chopra, sharing the joy, responded with a heart-eyed emoticon. Shweta Bachchan and Zoya Akhtar joined in by showering the post with vibrant heart emojis, encapsulating their warm wishes for the couple.

Fans flooded the comments section with anniversary greetings and compliments. One fan wished the couple a lifetime of happiness, while another praised Katrina’s youthful appearance, stating, “God, she is looking like a teenager.” The enchanting couple even drew comparisons to a “Disney couple.”

Before Katrina’s post, Vicky had shared a playful video capturing their in-flight celebration. Seated beside each other, the couple showcased their candid moments, with Katrina displaying her infectious energy through playful dance moves. Vicky playfully expressed his love, captioning the video, “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming.”

Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a private yet extravagant ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple, who initially kept their relationship low-key, only confirmed their romance with the release of their wedding pictures.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal recently starred in Sam Bahadur, portraying India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His upcoming projects include an untitled romantic film directed by Anand Tiwari. Meanwhile, Katrina’s latest venture was Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and she is set to feature in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.