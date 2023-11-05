Katrina Kaif's effortless denim-on-denim look is sure to leave fashion enthusiasts in awe

Katrina Kaif graced a beauty event over the weekend, showcasing her impeccable fashion prowess in a denim-on-denim ensemble that has the fashion world buzzing with excitement. Known for her ability to transform even the simplest of outfits into a glamorous affair, Katrina’s sartorial choices never cease to impress. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film, Tiger 3, fans eagerly await the stunning looks she'll undoubtedly serve on-screen. While she may not be the most active presence on social media, every time Katrina steps out, she commands the spotlight with her head-turning fashion choices.

In her latest appearance, Katrina once again demonstrated her style prowess, nailing the denim-on-denim trend and inspiring fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Katrina treated her fans to a weekend delight, sharing a series of stunning photos. In these snapshots, the actress effortlessly exuded style and charm in her denim ensemble, complemented by a radiant smile. Unsurprisingly, her post quickly went viral on social media amassing an abundance of comments from her adoring fans.

Katrina's outfit comprised a figure-hugging beige tank top with a round neckline. This simple yet stylish foundation served as the canvas for her standout ensemble. On top, she donned an oversized blue blazer featuring a double-breasted silhouette, powerful shoulder accents, full sleeves, and eye-catching gold buttons, adding a dash of colour to the look. The effortlessly chic ensemble was completed with loose-fit blue denim jeans.

If you're captivated by Katrina's trendy blazer and wish to add it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her blazer is from the brand Zimmermann and comes with a price tag of INR 1.21 lakh.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Katrina elevated her ensemble with gold accessories, including a layered necklace adorned with chic heart-shaped and angel-shaped pendants. For her makeup, handled expertly by makeup artist Shraddha Inder Mehta, Katrina opted for shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of pink lipstick. Her luscious long locks were tended to by hairstylist Amit Thakur, who styled them into soft curls, allowing them to cascade beautifully over her shoulders, completing this stunning look.

Katrina's gorgeous denim-on-denim ensemble provides a source of inspiration for those who appreciate easy, breezy ethnic wear, showcasing the perfect fusion of grace and glamour. With Katrina as the muse, it's clear that effortless style and charm go hand in hand.