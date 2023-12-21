Taimur's 7th birthday extravaganza was a Messi-themed celebration at Pataudi Palace with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor

In a festive celebration of their elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s seventh birthday, Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan opted for a delightful bash at the majestic Pataudi Palace. The birthday festivities were graced by the presence of Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan, who joined in the revelry and shared the joyous moments on Instagram. Taimur’s football-themed birthday party was evident from the vibrant photos shared by Karisma.

With heartfelt wishes, Karisma expressed, “Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy. #familylove,” alongside images of Taimur adorned in a birthday cap, Karisma posing with Saif, and delightful shots featuring Kareena. The pièce de résistance, however, was Taimur’s cake, adorned with edible replicas of Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona jersey, a football, and a trophy.

The celebration unfolded under the sun in the Pataudi Palace's lush lawn, radiating warmth and familial bliss. Both Taimur and Kiaan sported Messi’s iconic Inter Pink Football Team jerseys, further emphasizing the football-themed extravaganza. Kareena shared a candid moment on her Instagram Stories, captioned, “Not the birthday girl but the proud birthday mama,” showcasing her chic style against the picturesque backdrop.

Days before the festivities, Kareena and Saif had travelled to Delhi to make preparations for Taimur's special day. The couple, also parents to two-year-old Jehangir, enjoyed sunny winter days at the Pataudi Palace, relishing traditional delights like Makki ki roti and sarson da saag from their garden. Kareena's Instagram post, capturing Saif at a dining table in the lawn, garnered appreciation from Saif's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who deemed it an “Ideal lunch.” The Pataudi Palace became the heartwarming backdrop for a day filled with love, laughter, and Messi-themed merriment.