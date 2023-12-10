Kareena Kapoor shares her skincare routine for effortless glam

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her skincare routine, revealing the secrets behind her stunning and minimal makeup looks. In a video shared on Instagram, Kareena highlighted the importance of moisturisation, making it a crucial step in her multi-faceted skincare routine to let her natural beauty shine.

The video showcased Kareena’s meticulous skincare steps, starting with a face mask, chosen for its brightening and clarifying effects on the skin. After indulging in the face mask session, Kareena expertly massaged the excess serum into her skin, ensuring maximum absorption. The next step involved a refreshing face mist, applied to lock in hydration, setting the stage for her red-carpet-worthy makeup.

This isn’t the first time Kareena has given fans a glimpse into her beauty rituals. Earlier, behind-the-scenes pictures from her upcoming project The Crew showcased Kareena’s morning beauty routine. The actress, known for her minimal glam, transitioned from a face mask to flawless matte makeup, featuring razor-sharp eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes. Notably, Kareena opted for nude glossy lips, deviating from her usual matte lip shade.

On the work front, Kareena is currently involved in multiple projects, including Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, and The Crew, alongside Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon, set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024. She was last seen in the 2023 film, Jaane Jaan, along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The Sujoy Ghosh directional which is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X was released on Netflix on September 21.

