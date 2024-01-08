Keep winter woes at bay with these hair and skin care beauty picks

January marks the peak of the winter season that can take a toll on your hair and skin. The cold winds strip moisture from the scalp and skin, leaving hair dry, lips chappy and skin flaky. Hot showers further add to the problem by devoiding the skin and hair of natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. In winter, our reduced water intake can contribute to dehydration, impacting skin and hair nourishment. This season, break the cycle and adopt a nourishing skincare and haircare routine. Here are some beauty essentials to that may let you embrace the winter as wonderland:

Bravocado Ultra Light Nourishing Face and Body Cream

Daycare Beauty

Say hi to soft, supple and radiant skin as Quench Botanics, backed by star Kareena Kapoor Khan has come up with Bravocado Ultra Light Nourishing Face and Body Cream. It is packed with the goodness of apricot, colonel oil, avocado oil, C buckthorn fruit oil along with fruity extracts of pomegranate and powered by rice water for a rich textured skin.

INR 1,099. Available online

La Pink Ideal Bright Night Cream

Sweet Night Time

La Pink brings a night cream for a glass skin effect in winters. It is infused with mulberry, kakadu plum, white haldi, sea lettuce flakes and cactus flower extracts that combine to reduce dark spots, fight pigmentation and keep your skin protected as you apply it and leave it the whole night. Moreover, it is free from harmful microplastics ensuring natural care.

INR 645. Available online

Golden Hour Sunscreen

Golden Hour Finish

Winter is also the time when you would want to soak in the sun without fearing tanning and skin damage by UV rays. Get your sunny side up with Friday, feelings’ Golden Hour Sunscreen. This shimming and luxurious formula offers SPF 30+ PA +++ superior protection and has blemish blurring properties.

INR 1,500. Available online.

Pout Cushion Lip Oils

Read My Lips

Chapped lips are a pertinent problem in winters. Show them some love with Praush Beauty’s Pout Cushion Lip Oils. They are the ultimate blend of nourishment and style for your lips and give them a glossy and juicy look.

INR 585 upwards. Available online.

Green Apple Age Defy Moisturiser

Moisture Lock

Give a blanket to your skin in the form of Green Apple Age Defy Moisturiser by Juice Beauty. Its formula is set to brighten and smoothen skin with the goodness of botanical juices and antioxidants like vitamin C, alpha lipoic, acid and more.

INR 5,500 upwards. Available online.

Secret Haircare Grey Care Hair Oil

Say no to dandruff

Want to get rid of a flaky scalp with dandruff? Secret Haircare brings Grey Care Hair Oil to control dandruff. It’s made with 27 herbal ingredients like neelambari, keshavardhini, water hyssop, henna, guava leaves, and more that provide an enriching oil for the scalp. Moreover, it’s free from chemicals and lets your hair shine in its natural colour.

INR 1,437. Available online.

Thrive Co.’s The Fix Leave-In Hair Cream

Frizz -free formula

Say goodbye to frizzy hairs and embrace shiny, manageable and easy to fix hairs with Thrive Co.’s The Fix Leave-In Hair Cream. It is a secret weapon for an all day nourishment that not only tames unruly strands but also repairs damage so your hairs are always on fleek.

INR 539. Available online.