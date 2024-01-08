Keep winter woes at bay with these hair and skin care beauty picks
This beauty guide will help you fight seasonal problems of dryness, dandruff and dehydration of skin, hairs, body and lips.
January marks the peak of the winter season that can take a toll on your hair and skin. The cold winds strip moisture from the scalp and skin, leaving hair dry, lips chappy and skin flaky. Hot showers further add to the problem by devoiding the skin and hair of natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. In winter, our reduced water intake can contribute to dehydration, impacting skin and hair nourishment. This season, break the cycle and adopt a nourishing skincare and haircare routine. Here are some beauty essentials to that may let you embrace the winter as wonderland:
Daycare Beauty
Say hi to soft, supple and radiant skin as Quench Botanics, backed by star Kareena Kapoor Khan has come up with Bravocado Ultra Light Nourishing Face and Body Cream. It is packed with the goodness of apricot, colonel oil, avocado oil, C buckthorn fruit oil along with fruity extracts of pomegranate and powered by rice water for a rich textured skin.
INR 1,099. Available online
Sweet Night Time
La Pink brings a night cream for a glass skin effect in winters. It is infused with mulberry, kakadu plum, white haldi, sea lettuce flakes and cactus flower extracts that combine to reduce dark spots, fight pigmentation and keep your skin protected as you apply it and leave it the whole night. Moreover, it is free from harmful microplastics ensuring natural care.
INR 645. Available online
Golden Hour Finish
Winter is also the time when you would want to soak in the sun without fearing tanning and skin damage by UV rays. Get your sunny side up with Friday, feelings’ Golden Hour Sunscreen. This shimming and luxurious formula offers SPF 30+ PA +++ superior protection and has blemish blurring properties.
INR 1,500. Available online.
Read My Lips
Chapped lips are a pertinent problem in winters. Show them some love with Praush Beauty’s Pout Cushion Lip Oils. They are the ultimate blend of nourishment and style for your lips and give them a glossy and juicy look.
INR 585 upwards. Available online.
Moisture Lock
Give a blanket to your skin in the form of Green Apple Age Defy Moisturiser by Juice Beauty. Its formula is set to brighten and smoothen skin with the goodness of botanical juices and antioxidants like vitamin C, alpha lipoic, acid and more.
INR 5,500 upwards. Available online.
Say no to dandruff
Want to get rid of a flaky scalp with dandruff? Secret Haircare brings Grey Care Hair Oil to control dandruff. It’s made with 27 herbal ingredients like neelambari, keshavardhini, water hyssop, henna, guava leaves, and more that provide an enriching oil for the scalp. Moreover, it’s free from chemicals and lets your hair shine in its natural colour.
INR 1,437. Available online.
Frizz -free formula
Say goodbye to frizzy hairs and embrace shiny, manageable and easy to fix hairs with Thrive Co.’s The Fix Leave-In Hair Cream. It is a secret weapon for an all day nourishment that not only tames unruly strands but also repairs damage so your hairs are always on fleek.
INR 539. Available online.