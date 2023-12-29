Unlocking the secrets to glowing skin after 40

The secrets to glowing skin after 40 involve prioritising photoprotection. Beyond the age of 40, safeguarding against photoaging and protecting the skin from damage to its elasticity becomes crucial. Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, consulting dermatologist at Dermazeal clinic, throws more light on the topic.

Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to shield the skin from harmful UV rays. In addition, avoid the peak hours of UV radiation from 11 am to 3 pm; wear a wide brimmed hat and use an umbrella as a physical barrier to shield yourself from the sun.

Addressing the natural decline in ceramides and lipid content with age is pivotal for understanding the excess water loss that occurs in the skin in conditions like eczema craquele, or asteatotic eczema and dull, dry skin (xerosis). It is best to prefer a thick and creamy moisturiser applied promptly within three minutes after a brief lukewarm shower. This helps retain moisture and maintains a healthy skin barrier.

Harnessing the power of retinoids is a well-established strategy in the fight against skin aging. Incorporating retinoids into your skincare routine, guided by a dermatologist, proves effective in preventing and smoothing out wrinkles. A tailored retinoid regimen can contribute significantly to maintaining youthful and vibrant skin after the age of 40.

As age advances, the depletion of Hyaluronic acid in the dermis poses a challenge to maintaining supple and hydrated skin. Hyaluronic acid, with its remarkable ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water, contributes to the skin's youthful appearance. Combatting this decline can be achieved through topical applications or, if desired, hyaluronic acid fillers.

Topical application of hyaluronic acid serums or creams helps replenish and retain moisture, fostering a hydrated and supple complexion. Alternatively, for a more targeted approach, hyaluronic acid fillers, administered under professional guidance, can provide a volumising effect, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Incorporating hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine, whether through topical products or dermatological procedures, proves beneficial in addressing the natural loss of this essential component.

To stimulate collagen remodeling for maintaining healthy and firm skin, incorporating dermatological procedures like microdermabrasion and fractional CO2 laser treatments into one’s skincare regimen can be considered. These treatments work by promoting collagen production, addressing fine lines, and improving skin texture.

In essence, the key lies in a holistic approach—combining rigorous sun protection, replenishing lost moisture, and leveraging the benefits of dermatological procedures under professional guidance. This trifecta forms a potent strategy for unlocking the secrets to radiant and healthy skin well into your 40s and beyond.