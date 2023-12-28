A symphony of aromas

VAHDAM India’s Bala Sarda talks to us about the finest Indian teas and shares the journey of sourcing and selecting the highest quality of teas and spices. Read excerpts...

What inspired you to start a business focused on the finest Indian teas and spices?

With a family legacy of over 90 years in the tea business, I had a strong connection to the industry. Being the fourth generation involved in running a tea business, I was well-acquainted with its potential. A pivotal moment came during a visit to our family's holiday home in Darjeeling, where I encountered the world's finest teas and engaged with industry veterans, tea growers, and customers. I decided to join my family's enterprise for a couple of years. During this period, I identified significant gaps and observed the absence of a home-grown brand that could effectively address these issues.

I founded VAHDAM India as a direct-to-consumer online tea brand in early 2015 at the age of 23. Our mission was to disrupt the 200-year-old global supply chain by sourcing directly from 150 farms across India and eliminating unnecessary middlemen. This vertical integration empowered us to ensure the highest quality teas and spices while maintaining complete control over the entire supply chain.

Can you share the journey of sourcing and selecting the highest quality teas and spices for your brand?

A key strength lies in our supply chain, where we have eliminated middlemen to ensure that customers receive the freshest cup of tea directly from the source. Bypassing intermediaries not only maintains the authenticity and freshness of our products but also grants us better control over quality, fostering trust with our customers.

How do you ensure the authenticity and purity of the Indian teas and spices in your collection?

All teas are sourced directly from India’s choicest gardens, devoid of any middlemen, within days of harvest. The freshness and character of the teas are locked after which these teas are immediately processed, cleaned, blended, packaged, and garden-fresh at our BRC Certified state-of-the-art facility and shipped off to consumers and global fulfilment centres across the world in the shortest time possible. Such control over the entire experience and supply chain right from the farm to the cup gives the brand a supreme command over customer experience, the quality of the product and the ability to build a highly scalable global brand.

Can you discuss any unique blends or varieties that showcase the diversity and richness of Indian tea and spice culture?

Our selection of teas encapsulates the rich tapestry of Indian tea and spice culture. Featuring single estate first and second-flush teas from prestigious gardens in Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri -- such as Giddapahar, Badamtam, Jungpana, Margarets Hope, and more — we offer an authentic taste of India's diverse terroirs. Complementing these, our globally celebrated unique blends span green teas, herbal teas, chai teas, oolong teas, iced teas, and black teas. These blends are a harmonious fusion of Indian teas and spices, providing a sensory journey into the heart of India's vibrant tea culture. Additionally, our curated assortment and gifting boxes allow enthusiasts to explore an array of flavours, while our drinkware and accessories enhance the overall tea-drinking experience.

