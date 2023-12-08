Why mushrooms are thriving as wellness trend worldwide

Numerous trends in the realm of the wellness landscape come and go but there is one, intriguing phenomenon that has been steadily gaining momentum and sparking the curiosity of health enthusiasts worldwide: mushrooms. The health benefits of mushroom have been backed by scientific studies that show the astounding advantages of mushroom on overall well-being.

But do you know why mushroom has become an inevitable wellness global trend and what actually lies beneath the surface of this mycological craze? Richa Jaggi, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Awshad, takes a dive deep into the world of mushrooms and come up with some interesting answers.

The emergence of fungi

In ancient systems like Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and Ayurveda, mushrooms have been highly valued and conserved for their therapeutic qualities for ages. However, the use of Mushroom has witnessed a surge in the modern wellness regime due to several factors.

Adaptogenic powerhouses: Adaptogens are plant substances such as mushrooms that help our body cope with stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall well-being. Mushrooms, including reishi and chaga, have strong adaptogenic prowess. These adaptogens help our body to deal with stress, reinforcing the immune system and promoting overall resilience. In a world where stress and anxiety are common in our day-to-day lives, adaptogens have emerged as our highly coveted wellness partner.

Scientific validation: Numerous scientific studies have proved the benefits of mushrooms on our overall well-being including "Effect of Cordycepssinensis on Exercise Performance in Healthy Older Subjects." published in 2016, (Immunomodulatory activities of polysaccharides from Cordycepssobolifera and Cordycepsmilitaris in vivo and in vitro, published in 2018). Cordyceps has proved its potential to enhance athletic performance, increasing energy levels. Studies have proved the enormous effects of cordyceps in boosting oxygen utilisation, making it the best viable option for athletes.

Increasing demand for natural remedies: In the ever-evolving wellness landscape, people are more inclined to find natural or plant-based solutions for their well-being considering the side effects of modern drugs. In this way, mushrooms blend perfectly with their wellness goals, offering a natural alternative for an array of health concerns, ranging from stress, and anxiety to bolstering one’s immune system.

Cordyceps: The covert arsenal of athletes

There is a special mushroom called Cordycepssinensis, which is also known as caterpillar fungus. This mushroom is a very rare kind of mushroom that is found in Tibet and Nepal. It’s very high in demand and also one of the most expensive mushrooms across the globe considering its uniqueness.

Immune support: Cordyceps has a very good impact on our immune system as it consists of unique compounds like cordycepins and polysaccharides. These compounds contribute to immune system modulation. Considering this property of Cordyceps, this positions it as a potent ally inactivating the body's defenses against infections and diseases

Athletic Performance Enhancement: Cordyceps is now a well-known wellness trend for athletes. A study published in the "Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine" unveiled that cordyceps supplementation led to a noteworthy enhancement in aerobic capacity, making it an invaluable asset for athletes and fitness freaks.

Respiratory Health: Traditional Chinese medicine has been using cordyceps for its potential to elevate respiratory function. They are well known for alleviating symptoms associated with conditions like asthma and chronic bronchitis.

Mushroom: A holistic approach to wellness

Mushrooms are thriving as a wellness trend worldwide due to their natural properties that come with numerous health benefits. Whether the goal is to increase energy levels or to boost the immune system, it's a perfect wellness solution. Do you know the interesting fact that Mushrooms are prescribed by traditional healers and locals for 21 different ailments in Sikkim? In Nepal and Tibet, it is known as Yartsa Gunbu, which is a poetic name that means "summer grass," "winter worm," and "keedajadi" in Uttarakhand.

The emerging global wellness trend of mushrooms with a special focus on cordyceps is something that is not going to fade with time but it will get more powerful and with increasing awareness, people will start adopting more as the holistic wellness solution. A trend backed by scientific research, strengthened by traditional knowledge, and fueled by a burgeoning appetite for natural remedies, mushrooms have made their mark. Their unique properties, including adaptogenic qualities, immune-boosting capabilities, and performance-enhancing potential render them indispensable to anyone embarking on a wellness journey. As people globally are keen on discovering the valuable secrets of concealed cordyceps, mushrooms are set to thrive even more in the global wellness spotlight.