 Your ultimate guide to radiant skin in cold months

As the temperatures drop and the air becomes crisp, maintaining a luminous complexion becomes essential. Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and head of marketing and training, at Amorepacific Group, gives her tips.

Begin your skincare journey by embracing hydrating powerhouses like hyaluronic acid and rich moisturizers to combat the harsh effects of winter dryness. Incorporate a gentle exfoliation routine to slough off dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and glowing visage underneath.

Protection is key. Shield your skin from the biting cold with a nourishing sunscreen, as UV rays can still penetrate even on overcast days. Amplify up your skincare arsenal with antioxidant-rich serums to neutralise free radicals, preventing premature aging caused by environmental stressors. Pamper yourself with indulgent sheet masks infused with soothing ingredients like chamomile and aloe vera to calm and rejuvenate stressed skin.

Don't forget to stay well-hydrated from the inside out by drinking plenty of water and incorporating omega-3 fatty acids into your diet for an added boost of moisture. Treat yourself to luxurious facial oils containing essential fatty acids, promoting a supple and dewy complexion. Sleep, too, plays a crucial role in achieving that coveted winter glow, so ensure you get your beauty rest.

As you navigate this winter wonderland, remember that self-care is the ultimate secret to radiant skin. Treat yourself to warm baths infused with skin-loving oils, and embrace the cozy ambiance with candles and soft blankets. With the right skincare routine and a touch of self-indulgence, you can embrace this winter with confidence, showcasing a radiant glow.