Haas to opt for stability in 2024?

Haas, a prominent outfit among F1 milfielders, could very well retain its current driver lineup for the 2024 season. Currently the only American team on the Formula One grid, Haas looks to have chosen stability for the upcoming season.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen impressed upon his return and even took pole at the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race last year. He is currently 18th in the driver standings with two points halfway through the season.

As for Germany's Nico Hulkenberg who has vast amounts of experience, having driven for multiple teams over the course of his career, stands 14th in the driver standings with nine points.

Haas Ferrari is eighth in the constructor championship above Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri which have scored nine and three points, respectively, thus far.

Although Haas is tied on points with Williams, it is quite a bit behind Alpine which has raked in 57 points and holding to sixth spot with ease. The team that sits above Alpine is McLaren with 103 points.

Unlike McLaren, which seems to thrive with young drivers, Haas is banking on its experienced drivers to get it up the standings. It shot itself in the foot after putting its faith in the young Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in 2021, who were rookies.

As a result, the Guenther Steiner-led squad will most likely keep Magnussen and Hulkenberg. Talks with both drivers are currently ongoing and are said to be positive.

Should the drivers be retained, Haas, which is looking to finish seventh (at best) in the constructor standings this year, would be able to mount a serious attack next year and aim for better results and an end to its torrid times.