Ibis hotels roll out Independence Day brunch to honour defense personnel

With Independence Day just around the corner, the renowned hospitality brand ibis is rolling out an extraordinary 1+1 buffet deal and an exclusive voucher for food and beverages. This initiative is a heartfelt gesture to honour our valiant defense personnel and ensure that this day becomes a remarkable and patriotically charged memory. Imagine gathering with your loved ones for an Independence Day celebration brunch that's as heartwarming as it is wholesome.

Buffet spread



Brunch details

2 soups- 1 vegetarian + 1 non-veg

2 starters- 1 vegetarian + 1 non-veg

Live counter serves pasta and pizza

1 chaat counter

1 salad bar serving vegetarian and non-veg options and Mediterranean dips and breads.

2 non-vegetarian main course

8 vegetarian main course (including a veg biryani/pulao)

6 desserts- 2 hot & 4 cold

Colours on my plate

From August 12-15.

Time: Lunch (12:30PM to 3.00PM) & Dinner ( 7:30 to 10.00 PM)

At ibis Hotels- Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore.



