Ibis hotels roll out Independence Day brunch to honour defense personnel
Checkout the buffet details and other offerings below
With Independence Day just around the corner, the renowned hospitality brand ibis is rolling out an extraordinary 1+1 buffet deal and an exclusive voucher for food and beverages. This initiative is a heartfelt gesture to honour our valiant defense personnel and ensure that this day becomes a remarkable and patriotically charged memory. Imagine gathering with your loved ones for an Independence Day celebration brunch that's as heartwarming as it is wholesome.
Also Read: Gaurang’s Kitchen brings special meals for Independence Day, Onam and Raksha Bandhan
Brunch details
2 soups- 1 vegetarian + 1 non-veg
2 starters- 1 vegetarian + 1 non-veg
Live counter serves pasta and pizza
1 chaat counter
1 salad bar serving vegetarian and non-veg options and Mediterranean dips and breads.
2 non-vegetarian main course
8 vegetarian main course (including a veg biryani/pulao)
6 desserts- 2 hot & 4 cold
From August 12-15.
Time: Lunch (12:30PM to 3.00PM) & Dinner ( 7:30 to 10.00 PM)
At ibis Hotels- Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore.