Ibis hotels roll out Independence Day brunch to honour defense personnel

Checkout the buffet details and other offerings below

Priyamvada Rana Published :  14th August 2023 07:53 PM   |   Published :   |  14th August 2023 07:53 PM
At the brunch

With Independence Day just around the corner,  the renowned hospitality brand ibis is rolling out an extraordinary 1+1 buffet deal and an exclusive voucher for food and beverages. This initiative is a heartfelt gesture to honour our valiant defense personnel and ensure that this day becomes a remarkable and patriotically charged memory. Imagine gathering with your loved ones for an Independence Day celebration brunch that's as heartwarming as it is wholesome.

Buffet spread


Brunch details
2 soups- 1 vegetarian + 1 non-veg
2 starters- 1 vegetarian + 1 non-veg
Live counter serves pasta and pizza
1 chaat counter
1 salad bar serving vegetarian and non-veg options and Mediterranean dips and breads.
2 non-vegetarian main course
8 vegetarian main course (including a veg biryani/pulao)
6 desserts- 2 hot & 4 cold

Colours on my plate

From August 12-15. 
Time: Lunch (12:30PM to 3.00PM) &  Dinner ( 7:30 to 10.00 PM)
At ibis Hotels- Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Kolkata and Coimbatore.


 

