From the pages of Pudhumaipithan, Theatre Ko brings alive six short stories

Theatre Ko’s first production Nam Arumai Pudhumaipithan is all set for a showcase on the stage. Six short stories by Pudhumaipithan, including Aatrangarai Pillayar, Kuppanin Kanavu, Oppandham, Kattil Pesugiradhu, Vibareedha Aasai, Thani Oruvanukku have been picked up by the theatre group to present a dramatised play. C Viruthachalam, better known by the pseudonym Pudhumaipithan, was one of the most influential and revolutionary writers of Tamil fiction, his works characterised by social satire, progressive thinking and outspoken criticism.

Aatrangarai Pillaiyar is 3,000 years of our history told in a three page story. The story is treated in a way as if it is told to a child, where pillayar is used as a metaphor for human beings.

Kuppanin Kanavu speaks of a dream of every poor man. Kuppan daydreams of him being rich and while the dream gets shattered when he comes back to reality, he has no option but to accept it.

Oppandham is a story set in Thirunelveli. It’s a commentary on our prevailing dowry system in our system, where the author compares the dowry system to prostitution.

Kattil Pesugiradhu is an illusion of a patient in a government hospital where a cot comes in his illusion and cot reads his/her dairy.

Vibareedha Aasai is about a guilt trip of a man who lusts for his friend’s wife. He cannot get over this guilt even after years and the guilt is making him mad.

Thani Oruvanukku speaks about the desperate state of Ammasi samban who struggles through his entire life for his basic food.

Directed by Prasanna Ram Kumar, the cast for Nam Arumai Pudhumaipithan include Shravan Ramakrishnan, Bhagirathy, Bowjijewel, Sugumar, Prem Kumar, Nandhakumar, Mahindra, Mahendra Varma, Murugaanandham, Sundar, and Gowtami. The play has music by Anand Kumar with lyrics by Veronica.

This crowd funded project is supported by individuals and organisations.

Tickets available online.

February 3, 4.30 pm.

At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.

