Theatre artiste Pallavi Bhanothu's solo act talks about patriarchy, capitalism and casteism

Undoubtedly history attests to the impactful role of numerous artistes who have delved into the profound complexities of societal issues, thereby contributing to a broader wave of change. Interestingly, a professional theatre artiste from the city is gearing up for an extraordinary solo performance titled Cover Up.

Through this show, she endeavours to dissect the intricate relationship between women’s bodies and external oppressive forces such as patriarchy, capitalism, and casteism that exert control over women’s bodies. Through evocative gestures and body movements, she will convey a spectrum of emotions, exploring the varied experiences women endure across different life stages. From fear, shame, and anxiety to sensuality and desire, each emotion will be intricately expressed through her movements accompanied by her narrations.

Pallavi tells us, “I draw inspiration from the collective experiences of various women rather than focusing on an incident that’s only specific to my life. A unique aspect of the performance involves exploring the things that women carry in their purses,” Pallavi says, adding, “I wanted to uncover the politics associated with items like pads, tampons, pepper spray, diapers (for mothers), cosmetics, safety pins, and more. This journey seeks to unravel the intricate layers of women’s daily lives and the societal dynamics they navigate.”

Her performance will also include some original music created for this play. Pallavi, an expressive arts practitioner, engages with one-on-one clients, utilising therapeutic aspects of art, including drama and visual art. As a certified art practitioner, she employs these art forms to explore diverse facets of trauma and narratives, offering a holistic and healing approach.

Cover Up is directed by an international theatre actor and director Karin Ahlström, currently residing in Denmark. The collaboration between Pallavi and Karin transcended geographical barriers. Reflecting on their association, Pallavi recounts, “I first met Karin when I was pursuing a Masters in Theatre Arts at the University of Hyderabad. Karin conducted a physical theatre workshop during her visit. We have stayed in touch through social media since then. When I conceptualised Cover Up, she played a pivotal role in helping me set it up and agreed to direct the performance.” To avoid monotony in the solo act, Pallavi has infused humour to keep the audience engaged. While depicting grief or fear, she has also portrayed moments of happiness and celebration, capturing the diverse facets of women’s lives.

Free entry. January 16, 8 pm.

Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.