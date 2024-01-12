Fashion brand trueBrowns has unveiled a versatile line of festive wear, suited for the winter season

Festive wear promises diverse styles, catering to various preferences and occasions. In formal settings like offices, women prefer an elegant balance of festive and formal attire, avoiding extravagance. Conversely, at home, the spectrum widens, allowing for an elaborate and gorgeous festive look. Sometimes, irrespective of the venue or occasion, some individuals opt for simplicity, choosing ethnic attire with subtle embellishments for a refined festive appearance. Addressing all these requirements, fashion brand trueBrowns has introduced a new collection, Velvet.

Udita Bansal, founder of trueBrowns, tells us, “For this edit, we focused on velvet because this fabric is often associated with the winter season due to its luxurious and warm texture. It is soft to the touch and has a plush, dense pile, which can help provide insulation in colder temperatures. The rich appearance of velvet also makes it a popular choice for formal and festive occasions during the winter months.”

Pieces from the collection

In terms of adding value, Udita explains that velvet is considered an elegant fabric that can elevate the overall look of your style statement. It has a timeless and classic appeal and is often associated with sophistication and style.

The homegrown urban ethnic lifestyle brand, trueBrowns blends traditional Indian roots with a contemporary style, catering to diverse sizes for modern women. It’s worth noting that the latest addition, the Velvet drop, perfectly embodies the essence of their brand philosophy.

Sharing some more details, Udita says, “This edit is a seasonal collection that caters to festive needs (easy festive and heavy festive styles) while providing versatility. You can discover a comprehensive range in this edit, spanning workwear, comfortable fits, blouses, pants, Indo-western dresses, kurta sets, and elegant shawls.” The velvet drop can be broadly categorised into three distinct areas — workwear, easy festive picks, and heavy festive options. The workwear selection features relaxed fits such as coord sets with colour-block options. For those seeking easy festive choices, there are straight-cut kurtas adorned with dori embroidery and sequin work, accompanied by contrasting bottoms. Individuals desiring a more elaborate festive look can explore the heavy festive options, which include intricately embroidered or zari-embroidered blouses, shawls, and kurta sets.

Highlighting a standout piece in the collection, Udita mentions that the black velvet embroidered co-ord set is a unique addition for the brand, introducing the innovative technique of dori embroidery in their velvet range. The set is further distinguished by its stylised slits, adding an extra touch of flair. “In our new Velvet collection, we’ve introduced one of our statement colours — lime. We have incorporated the same vibrant shade in our embroidered lime velvet yoke embroidered kurta set,” Udita adds.

Rs 3,999 upwards.

Available online.