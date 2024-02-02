5 home decor products to elevate your interiors

With the beginning of the New Year, it is the right time to refresh your home and create a welcoming environment. Kaveri Sachdev, the Co-founder and CEO of My Pooja Box, brings a carefully curated list of 5 must-have home decor items, to bring warmth, health, and spiritual enlightenment.

Natural Plug-In Himalayan Salt Lamp

Bring in the soothing light of the Natural Plug-In Himalayan Salt Lamp. Crafted from the purest pink salt from the Himalayas, this lamp not only dispels negativity but additionally fosters a relaxed ecosystem. Positive ions launched into the surroundings aid in the removal of toxins, pollution, and impurities. This lamp also helps with skin conditions, arthritis, and breathing issues.

Exquisite Layer Diya Urli Stand

The Exquisite Layer Diya Urli Stand will transform your empty walls into works of art. Made with fine metal, this ornamental piece has multiple structures in the shape of diyas. It adds a touch of elegance to your living area and produces a captivating play of light and shadows when lit at night. This product is available in multiple tier options, from 1 layer to 4 layers.

Giant Evil Eye With Jute Hanging and Mercury Glass Candle Lantern

Powered by cosmic energy, this Giant Evil Eye shields and neutralises negativity. This charm protects homes and drives stalled tasks and projects. The jute strap makes this hanging piece look posh and refined. Easy to use and clean, this wall hanging can be the best item for personal use or gifting to your loved ones, friends, and relatives.

Vintage Antique Gold Mercury Glass Candle Lantern

The Vintage Antique Gold Mercury Glass Candle Lantern will give your house a hint of retro charm. The mercury glass adds a shimmering effect, and the square shape and rich gold color radiate elegance. An ideal candle stand, this lantern emits a gentle radiance, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Marvellous Laxmi Ganesha Gold-Plated Marble Idol

Simple yet attractive by design, the statue features gold-plated embellishment. This idol enhances the look of your room, pooja hall, office table, etc. Artists and special techniques handcraft this idol with golden accents to look aesthetic without sacrificing the details. The lovely statue brings goodness and benevolence to your home and your world.