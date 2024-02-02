Fabindia's the Big Spring represents a fusion of tradition and elegance

As the New Year and the spring season unfold, Fabindia invites home décor and fashion enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a celebration of style, craftsmanship, and sustainability with the Big Spring curated collection. Spring is all about freshness and this is a celebration where fashion meets traditional handicrafts. The Big Spring represents a fusion of tradition and elegance, offering a curated range that not only captures the vibrant spirit of spring but also echoes Fabindia’s commitment to artisanal fashion.

Sumit Arora, chief, ethnic apparel, Fabindia, tells us that the new collection gives everyone an opportunity to press refresh on their wardrobe and home, and welcome the new season with aplomb.

“The Big Spring represents a fusion of tradition and elegance, offering a curated range that captures not only the vibrant spirit of spring but also echoes the brands commitment to artisanal décor. This edit focuses on chikankari, and artfully executed hand embroidery on beautiful shades, with each piece being uniquely handcrafted for the season,” says Sumit.

Fabindia the Big Spring collection

Spring is all about comfortable and light-hued home accessories as well as outfits. Keeping this in mind, Fabhome brings together intricately handmade bed linen, home décor, tableware and more to offer your home a spring refresh. Not just this. The collection features airy cotton and silk kurtas, elegant saris, colourful dresses, tops, co-ord sets, matching leather footwear, embroidered bags and more. “From soft pastel hues to bright colours, The Big Spring is a curation of mixed pallets. If you look at the patterns, you’ll find designs that are fresh and contemporary,” he says.

The standout pieces are the exquisitely woven and printed bedspreads, the cotton chikankari slim fit knee length kurtas with eye-catching chikankari at the yokes, and cotton silk woven saris that are simple yet elegant with a glossy finish that comes from a dexterous weaving process. There are also impeccably tailored woven sleeveless jackets that are perfect choice for weddings and other festive

occasions and more.

Price on request.

Available online.

