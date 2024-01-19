Outdoor Connections' bespoke furniture range is designed to suit diverse outdoor settings

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of at this time of the year, it’s outdoor entertaining. From having friends over for a long lunch or an early morning cup of coffee amongst trees or plants, utilising our gardens or apartment balconies is a dream come true for most of us. And considering they act as an extension of our interiors, it only makes sense that we want to get our outdoor spaces perfect.



Outdoor Connections, a Bengaluru-based bespoke outdoor furniture and décor brand, has crafted the perfect collection to turn outdoor spaces into enchanting retreats. With the onset of winter, their meticulously selected range seamlessly blends comfort, durability and style, providing the perfect setting for families and friends to gather in warmth and sophistication.

Tejesh Todi, creative director, Outdoor Connections, tells us that the materials contribute to the luxury and durability of the products. “A powder-coated MS frame provides stability and durability and makes our furniture resistant to abrasion and corrosion. We also incorporate high-quality teak and acacia wood, specially treated for outdoor use. They are specifically crafted to be mould and mildew resistant, ensuring that they will remain in pristine condition even in damp environments.”

The extensive range includes furniture featuring weather-resistant ropes and Sunbrella canvas fabric from Spain. These materials are available in a variety of colours and prints and are chosen for their ability to withstand rain, wind, and UV rays without fading or deteriorating, ensuring easy maintenance and a prolonged lifespan.

Olive Bar Unit by Outdoor Connections

Their new collection features a range of designs, from larger statement pieces to sleeker, more

minimalist options that can be seamlessly integrated into various settings.

There is not only flexibility to alter the designs but also offer custom-made solutions to match the unique comfort and aesthetic preferences of clients. “They have the freedom to choose from a variety of materials and designs. Our extensive fabric catalogue features a diverse selection of patterns, prints and designs. We go a step further by offering different coloured rope options in various sizes and materials, including nylon and resin. This level of customisation extends to the smallest details, allowing clients to create a truly unique outdoor furniture piece,” he explains.

To maintain the furniture in pristine condition his advise is to prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris by having a daily dusting routine. “This can be done easily with a soft cloth or a gentle brush to keep the furniture looking clean and vibrant. For a thorough cleaning, use a fabric cleaner or a solution of shampoo and water, which will not only remove any stubborn stains but also helps maintain the freshness and appearance of the furniture.”

To safeguard your outdoor furniture from harsh exposure to the elements, the brand is offering zipable furniture jackets. “These protective covers are a convenient solution to shield your furniture from adverse weather conditions, ensuring that it remains in prime condition over the years,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 25,000.

Available online.

