Vedas Exports unveils Nature Reverie

Drawing inspiration from the beauty of nature, Vedas Exports, a home décor brand specialising in metal art, has unveiled a captivating collection called Nature Reverie, a new range of home décor accessories. This assortment seamlessly blends elements from nature with vibrant colours and metals, capturing the essence of the forest, ocean, and the skies above. From lively butterflies to graceful flowers and sailboats navigating the serene sea, the collection showcases a diverse representation of these natural elements.

The latest release serves as an extension of Vedas Exports’ previous collections, boasting even more vibrancy than before.

“Our brand is dedicated to celebrating the beauty and diversity of nature, from its vibrant flora and fauna to the soothing serenity of the ocean. Our collection reflects this connection to nature with various products, including table tops and wall hangings, all designed to showcase the earthy colours and textures in the natural world,” says Palash Agrawal, founder-director of the brand.

Each piece has been handcrafted by skilled labourers, and natural colours have been added to create a vibrant and opulent finish. Each piece has a rustic finish, making it unique.

“Nature Reverie is a collection that celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature. We have incorporated various elements, themes, and motifs to create the vibes of the forest, plants, leaves, trees, the ocean, and the skies above. The collection includes colourful flowers depicting heavenly gardens and the diversity of shades in nature and sailboats to bring out the sea and explorers’ spirit,” he says.

About the collection reflecting current trends in home décor, he adds, “In the recent years, home décor has focused on creating a seamless harmony between different elements and integrating indoors with outdoors. This collection is highly reflective of this trend of natural balance in home décor. Moreover, everything we create is hand-crafted and sustainable to address the trend of environmentally responsible décor approaches.”

Price ranges between

Rs 2,500 and Rs 10,000.

Available online.



