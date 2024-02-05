Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus wears a naked dress, wins Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Flowers'

2023 was the year of Miley Cyrus and it is all coming together now! The Flowers' singer, who got the world grooving to her track has won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and her fans could not be happier. The song, as per media reports, references her breakup with her ex-partner, actor Liam Hemsworth.

The singer edged out fellow nominees Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. During her acceptance speech, she said, “This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” Miley began, gesturing towards Mariah Carey who honoured her with the award.

“Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything”.

Miley Cyrus performs at Grammy Awards 2024

She further mentioned in her speech, “There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He went outside in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly."

“Right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, Flowers is my butterfly. Thank you”, she added. The singer-songwriter is nominated for six Grammys this year in major categories like record, song and album of the year for Endless Summer Vacation. She has been nominated a total of eight times.

For the coveted award ceremony, Miley picked a see-through gold mesh dress by Maison Margiela which she accessorised with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels.

