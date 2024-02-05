Grammy Awards 2024: India takes centre-stage at the 66th Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels

The most coveted award ceremony of all time, the Grammys, is here. And currently, we see Indian talent shining on the prestigious platform. Our homeland took centre-stage at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles after Zakir Hussain was named the Best Global Music Performance for his work in Pashto alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

Shankar Mahadevan also took home the award for Best Global Music Album at the Grammys for This Moment. Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote: "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."

In his acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you…Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”

In a post on X, Indian music composer Ricky Kej said that this is a great year for India at the Grammys. He wrote: “Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! .. and I am blessed to witness it."

Kej added, “SHAKTI wins a GRAMMY! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!"

The artistes mentioned were nominated for the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.