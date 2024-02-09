Rap, Rhymes and Realness! Tiger Baby Records teams up with The Dharavi DREAM Project for new EP  

Tiger Baby Records, the brainchild of Ankur Tewari, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, continues its quest to amplify diverse musical narratives with the unveiling of its latest gem – Baccha Kisko Bol Raha Hai. This EP marks a vibrant collaboration between two budding rappers, Saniya MQ and Kavikaar, under the guidance of producer Hashbass with Ankur steering as creative director.

Scheduled for release on February 2, Baccha Kisko Bol Raha Hai promises an eclectic blend of entertainment and education, tackling themes ranging from imagination and creativity to the joy of learning and the perennial teenage dilemma of academics versus artistry. The EP serves as the second instalment in a series of children's music EPs, following Tewari's enchanting Aaja Nindiya.

Saniya MQ and Kavikaar, products of The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP), infuse the EP with their youthful exuberance and raw talent nurtured through hip-hop education. Guided by Dolly Rateshwar, co-founder of TDDP, these young artists bring authenticity and depth to their verses, capturing the essence of life in Dharavi with every lyric.

For Hashbass, renowned for his prowess in hip-hop production, Baccha Kisko Bol Raha Hai marks a refreshing foray into the world of children's music. Collaborating with Saniya and Kavikaar, he effortlessly crafts beats that complement their storytelling, resulting in a magical synergy that transcends age barriers.

Ankur Tewari, expressing his excitement about the project, highlights the EP's significance in providing a platform for emerging talents like Saniya and Kavikaar. Their stories, rooted in personal experiences and aspirations, resonate with audiences of all ages, fostering a sense of connection and empowerment.

The track is not just an EP; it's a testament to the transformative power of music and mentorship. Through initiatives like TDDP, young talents from underserved communities are allowed to shine, their voices reverberating across the globe.

Baccha Kisko Bol Raha Hai is streaming on all major audio platforms.