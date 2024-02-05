PM Modi, AR Rahman and more hail Shankar Mahadevan's Shakti's big win at Grammys 2024

Shining and how! Indians today are filled with pride as Zakir Hussain created history and won three Grammy awards. He won the Global Music Performance for the song Pashto with Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer, also featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

The album it is from, As We Speak, won in the Contemporary Instrumental Album category. Later, Zakir shared the Grammy with Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, V Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan as their fusion band, Shakti won Best Global Music Album for This Moment.

These historic moments are now being celebrated by their peers across the industry and the first one to extend congratulatory posts was Ricky Kej. He took to X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Wowwww.. this is truly Indias year at the Grammys!!! Wowww.. Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram and Ustad Zakhir Hussain...India is truly shining!! Thrilled!!!! 6 Indians win in a single year."

He further added, "SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024!!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy along with virtuoso flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. Brilliant!!!! #IndiaWinsGrammys."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated the win and said, "Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music."

On the other hand, AR Rahman wrote, "It’s raining Grammys for India...Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh (first Grammy)"

Manoj Bajpayee also congratulated the team and tagged guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

