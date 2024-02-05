Grammys 2024: Check out the full list of winners
From Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus to India's sought-after talents, here's the full list of winners at the Grammys 2024
The 2024 Grammys taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles is a glitzy event and we are bringing you all the major updates from the coveted stage. While the highlights surely have to be Taylor Swift announcing her new album, Miley Cyrus' power-packed performance of Flowers and Fantasia Barrino paying tribute to Tina Turner, we don't want you to miss out on the full list of winners:
Album of the year
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record of the year
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Best new artist
Victoria Monét
Best R&B song
SZA – Snooze
Best country album
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best música urbana album
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Best pop solo performance
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Song of the year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Best pop vocal album
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best progressive R&B album
SZA – SOS
Best R&B performance
Coco Jones – ICU
Best folk album
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, non-classical
Theron Thomas
Best pop duo/group performance
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Best dance/electronic recording
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble
Best pop dance recording
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Best dance/electronic music album
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Best traditional R&B performance
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning
Best R&B album
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best rap performance
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best melodic rap performance
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life
Best rap song
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best rap album
Killer Mike – Michael
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Best country song
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Best song written for visual media
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?
Best global music album
Shakti – This Moment
Best African music performance
Tyla – Water
Best musical theatre album
Some Like It Hot
Best alternative music album
boygenius – The Record
Best alternative music performance
Paramore – This Is Why
Best rock album
Paramore – This Is Why
Best rock song
boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best metal performance
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Best rock performance
boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best country duo/group performance
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
