Grammys 2024: Check out the full list of winners 

From Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus to India's sought-after talents, here's the full list of winners at the Grammys 2024

author_img Team Indulge Published :  05th February 2024 11:03 AM   |   Published :   |  05th February 2024 11:03 AM
Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners

The 2024 Grammys taking place Sunday night in Los Angeles is a glitzy event and we are bringing you all the major updates from the coveted stage. While the highlights surely have to be Taylor Swift announcing her new album, Miley Cyrus' power-packed performance of Flowers and Fantasia Barrino paying tribute to Tina Turner, we don't want you to miss out on the full list of winners: 

Album of the year
Taylor Swift – Midnights 

Record of the year
Miley Cyrus – Flowers 

Best new artist
Victoria Monét 

Best R&B song
SZA – Snooze

Best country album
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best música urbana album
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Best pop solo performance
Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Song of the year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie 

Best pop vocal album
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best progressive R&B album
SZA – SOS

Best R&B performance
Coco Jones – ICU

Best folk album
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, non-classical
Theron Thomas

Best pop duo/group performance
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Best dance/electronic recording
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble

Best pop dance recording
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Best dance/electronic music album
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Best traditional R&B performance
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning

Best R&B album
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best rap performance
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best melodic rap performance
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life

Best rap song
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best rap album
Killer Mike – Michael

Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best country song
Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best song written for visual media
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album

Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best global music album
Shakti – This Moment

Best African music performance
Tyla – Water

Best musical theatre album
Some Like It Hot

Best alternative music album
boygenius – The Record

Best alternative music performance
Paramore – This Is Why

Best rock album
Paramore – This Is Why

Best rock song
boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best metal performance
Metallica – 72 Seasons

Best rock performance
boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best country duo/group performance
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

