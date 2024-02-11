Usha Uthup mesmerises diners at a Kolkata restaurant with her rendition of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’

Legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup, fresh off her Padma Bhushan honour, has once again mesmerised fans with her timeless voice. This time, she stunned diners at an iconic Kolkata restaurant with a soulful rendition of pop star Miley Cyrus’ chart-topping hit, Flowers.

A video of Uthup’s performance, filmed by an awestruck patron, has gone viral, sending social media into a frenzy. The veteran singer, who began her career at the same club in the 60s, returned to her roots, delivering a rendition that was both powerful and poignant.

Fans couldn’t contain their admiration, flooding the comments section with words of love and respect. Some even called for a Uthup-Cyrus collaboration, while others passionately demanded a Grammy for the legendary singer.

“This woman also deserves a Grammy! Such a versatile artist! My god!” exclaimed one fan. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Miley Cyrus common it’s time for you to take a tour and collab with Usha Uthup.”

But the appreciation wasn’t limited to Flowers. Uthup further enthralled the audience with her renditions of other English chartbusters, including Adele’s Skyfall, proving her musical prowess transcends generations and genres.

Uthup’s journey is an inspiration in itself. Starting in clubs, she went on to conquer the playback singing scene, leaving her mark on Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and several other languages over five decades. Now, with the Padma Bhushan adorning her chest and a viral video showcasing her ageless talent, Uthup has once again proven that a true legend never fades.