Musician Roshan Sebastian opens up about his track ‘Hey Nenje’ and his newly launched music label

Roshan Sebastian’s father always wanted to be a singer. A dream that never became reality, but that strong desire was carried forward by the artiste, who recently launched his label, TRNTY, with his siblings (Robin Sebastian and Riya Sebastian). They released their first track in January (with an acoustic version released on February 9), maybe that’s what we call destiny. The Tamil-language song called, Hey Nenje, was a result of their jam sessions and their unwavering passion for music.

“We were just working on the chord progressions and wrote them down. We were trying to build up ideas for a song and then started humming, that is how it happened. We composed the track and did the whole musical arrangement before sending it to the lyricist.” Roshan said.

Roughly translating to ‘Hey heart’, Hey Nenje boasts a calming, feel-good vibe. It is a heartwarming track featuring a minimalist arrangement primarily based on the acoustic guitar, along with piano, ukulele, banjo, and drums. “It gives you a very chill kind of vibe and has a very organic arrangement compared to other produced content. That’s what the song is,” added Roshan.

Roshan is no stranger to the music scene; reality shows, music degrees, and the humdrum of mastering and mixing – he has worn many hats, each note adding a layer to his experience. But Hey Nenje was different. It was theirs, a creation birthed from shared laughter and love for music. And sometimes the magic does lie in the collaborations.

For Roshan, working with his siblings felt effortless compared to tackling a song alone, as their combined talents created a richer tapestry of sound. Each member contributed their strengths. “It was much fun; it is an easier process because everybody has their inputs which gives a different feel to the song. During the song-making, we split the jobs, my brother was the guitarist, I played the piano and my sister arranged the vocal harmonies. At some portions, you can hear some open arrangements going behind, which were done by her.”

Roshan and his siblings always wanted something which they could call their own. “We started with recording cover tracks and got a pretty good response. But still, it was a cover (song), it was not us. We wanted to build something of our own, to create our own identity. That’s how it started. We thought of making independent songs and thought to like release in our own label. That’s how TRNTY came up,” he added.

They’re currently co-creating the melody for their next song, showcasing their seamless collaborative approach and passion for the art form.