Singer-songwriter Ishaan Nigam hits the right note with new a melodious love song, 'Tu Abr Sa Mera'

Having featured in hits like Coke Studio Bharat’s Geejaga Hakki in backing vocals, and having lent his talent as a playback singer in Aap Agaye Yahan, a song from Amazon Prime Video’s Shehar Lakhot, Mumbai-based artiste Ishaan Nigam is climbing up the prominence ladder rapidly.



With his humble beginnings in music seeded first in Chennai’s prestigious music institute founded by ARRahman, KM College of Music & Technology (KMMC), Ishaan is now out to grab the indie throne. His recent release, perfectly in time for Valentine’s Day, is a treat to the romantic in us. With a soulful score and graceful lyrics, Tu Abr Sa Mera is a declaration of love that Ishaan has co-written for today’s generation. Our chat with the chanteur reveals all the talents behind this single, while he also opens up about his time in Chennai.



Tell us about this beautiful song.

My latest release, Tu Abr Sa Mera, is a romantic pop track with an R&B style groove. It gives you a chill and upbeat vibe. The song was composed and written three years back. The song has been co-written, co-composed and produced by Sagar Godavaria, and mixed-mastered by Sourav Dutta. The beautiful artwork has been brought to life by Ritika Gupta and the lyrical video has been made by Gurleen Kaur.



You have spent a considerable time in Chennai’s KMMC. How was your experience here as an artiste?

Being a student at KMMC was one of the best experiences of my life. My thoughts about music and pursuing it as a career took shape at the institute. The environment it gives you is very inspiring.



You’re also about to debut in Tamil very soon..

I am excited about it. I’ve always loved the language. Coming from north India, it was a bit challenging for me to catch the correct diction of the language, but I would like to express my gratitude to composer Ashwath for believing in my work and voice. We recorded the song remotely over Zoom sessions and every time there was an error, his team used to sit with me during the session and help correct it. I cannot wait for the world to listen to this beautiful song.



Who are some of your biggest musical role models?

I grew up listening to classic Bollywood melodies rendered by Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Sonu Nigam. For the past few years, I have been greatly inspired by Arijit Singh. On the classical music front, I am a huge follower of Padma Bhushan the Late Ustad Rashid Khan, and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.



Do you feel indie artistes are gaining more prominence now than ever before?

I feel right now is the best time to release music independently because it gives liberty to every artiste to freely express the best of their emotions.



What else is in the pipeline?

I am currently working on a few singles and my debut four-song EP. My next single comes out in the first week of April and I am super excited about it.



Tu Abr Sa Mera is streaming on YouTube.