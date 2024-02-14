Check out Spotify’s real-time music listening features

Sharing is caring. When it comes to music, listening to it doesn’t seem enough. Music is meant to be shared. The world, although fast-paced, is digitally connected and the ways we interact with music have evolved, and platforms like Spotify have become central to our music-listening experiences.

With its vast library of songs, podcasts, and other audio content, isn’t just about accessing music; it’s about connecting listeners to the broader human experience through tunes. The platform’s real-time music listening features, such as Group Sessions, Blend playlists, and the potential for Listening Parties, offer ways to bridge the gap between the solitary act of listening to music with headphones and the communal joy of cherishing it together.

Also read: K-Pop band NCT member Ten launches solo career

From communal gatherings around the fire to modern concert halls and online streaming parties, music has always brought people closer. Capture the spontaneity of hitting play on a new track and watching your friend’s face light up in real-time or the warmth of listening to a familiar song together, each from your corner of the world.

Spotify Group Session

One of the standout features that Spotify offers for listening is the Group Session. This feature allows premium users to listen to music or podcasts together with friends or family, no matter where they are. By generating a unique link, a host can invite others to join the session, enabling synchronised playback for everyone involved. This means that when one person plays, pauses, or skips a track, these actions are reflected across all participants’ devices. It’s an ideal feature for distant friends, remote work teams, or anyone looking to share the moment as if they were in the same room.

Spotify Blend

Spotify Blend takes personalised music to a new level by creating a mixed playlist that reflects the tastes of two or more users. It updates daily, reflecting any new listening habits or changes in music preference among the participants. While not a live listening feature per se, it fosters a sense of connection by highlighting shared musical tastes and possibly introducing users to new music through their preferences. It’s a dynamic way to stay connected and discover music collectively.

Spotify Listening Parties

While not an official feature at the time of writing, there have been rumours and discussions within the Spotify community about a potential Listening Party feature. This concept could take Group Sessions further by allowing larger groups of people to join a live listening session, possibly with a chat feature to discuss the music. This could be a significant addition for artists looking to host album listening parties or for fans wanting to celebrate new releases together.

Live Lyrics

Another feature that enhances the real-time listening experience on Spotify is Live Lyrics. Available on many tracks, Live Lyrics scroll in sync with the music, allowing listeners to read (or sing along to) the lyrics. This feature is perfect for music enthusiasts who love to dive deep into the meaning of songs or for those impromptu karaoke sessions at home.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez says she might have made her ‘last album ever’

Spotify Wrapped

While not a direct real-time listening feature, Spotify Wrapped deserves a mention for how it brings users together at the end of each year. Compiling data on listening habits, top songs, and genres, Spotify Wrapped gives users a comprehensive overview of their past year in music. The activities can be shared on social media, scintillating conversations about discoveries, and creating a shared venture.

