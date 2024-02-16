Toccata Musical Productions UK is back in Chennai!

Started in the aftermath of the Tsunami to help people and families who were affected by the disaster, Toccata Musical Productions UK has been embodying the virtue of ‘touching lives’ one concert at a time, ever since. “The goals and objectives of helping people challenged through poverty and disabilities evolved over time. Today, Toccata performs for several social, racial and environmental causes,” says the founder Dr Sunil Paulraj, adding, “Musically, we aim to build bridges between different styles of music, mainly pop, rock and country.”

Good news is, Toccata and the Dutch Nightingales Choir featuring a 12-piece ensemble, 10 soloists and a 60-member choir, with musicians who have performed with celebrity artistes from around the world, will be presenting a mesmerising 100-minute concert in Chennai, this weekend.

Talking about the collaboration, Sunil tells us that the Dutch Nightingales are a very vibrant youth choir. Although English is not their first language, they have put in tremendous hard work to master a complex repertoire.

Letting us in on how he managed to curate a diverse group of musicians and the qualities that drew him to them, Sunil shares, “We have in the team a mix of extremely experienced musicians and young people who have just begun their musical journey. That has been the formula for our success, if I may say so. The youth are so enthusiastic, while the experienced members in the group help with their knowledge and guide the team as we rehearse and perform.”

Members of the choir

Also read: Rapper Badshah to debut at Untold; becomes first-ever Indian artist to perform at the Festival

But, of course, there are challenges of managing such large ensembles with both soloists and a choir. Agreeing, Sunil says, “Large groups, especially culturally diverse teams, bring a lot of challenges when we collaborate. And when you have a huge gap in terms of age, that adds to the challenge. However, the common love for music is what I would say has helped us make every concert a success. Moreover, the Dutch Nightingales are so immensely talented that the process of integration has been seamless.”

Sunil spent most of his younger life in Chennai. “It was the city that gave me my initial education,” he says, as he reminisces, “The love for music was part of this education. Watching the great musicians of Chennai like the GATT quintet, Madras Musical Association, was fantastic. I am very grateful to the city and it is so lovely to come back and meet friends and teachers here.”

Also read: Rap, Rhymes and Realness! Tiger Baby Records teams up with The Dharavi DREAM Project for new EP

So, what can Chennai expect? Toccata will showcase their performance featuring songs from Lion King, Eagles, Michael Jackson, Elvis, Queen, Abba, Bon Jovi and Adele. The 10 soloists, who are a part of this concert, have triumphed in lead roles in musicals like the Lion King, Phantom of the Opera and the likes. Sunil says the concert has an eclectic mix to cater to the young and the old. “We are bringing a bit of musical magic to Chennai with our own special arrangements of pop, country and rock music.”

Tickets at Rs 275 to Rs 1,000.

February 17, 7.30 pm.

At The Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao

Concert Hall.



Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain