Queen Tribute band Supersonic Queen is all set to enthrall Chennai

Regarded as one of the UK’s premier Queen Tribute bands, Supersonic Queen (SQ) is all set to bring the energy, spirit and majesty of Queen to the audiences in Chennai. You heard that right! Of course, there is never going to be another Freddie Mercury; he can never be replaced; and there is never going to be another Queen, but Supersonic Queen, with their genuine love for the OG, can bring the magic and experience of Queen’s music closer to you when they take the stage here on Saturday. The tribute band has performed all over UK and is known for their uniquely dynamic recreation of Queen’s iconic live performances.

As we get a chance to speak to band member Phil Conning, after they land in the city ahead of their performance, the first thing we want to know is why did they choose Queen, just to find out if there is a particular reason, considering Queen is unparalleled. “For most of us, Queen’s music was always a major part of our lives — we are all fans at heart, so the ability to honour the music we love is a huge privilege,” says Phil, considered one of the most authentic portrayals of Freddie currently on the circuit.

Band members of Supersonic Queen

With an unparalleled energy and charisma, this live five-piece band delivers the best Queen tribute. Before we move ahead with the conversation with Phil, let’s introduce you to the members of the band. Phil plays Freddie — he has been a Queen fan since he was seven years old; so this is the best thing in the world for him. Kev (Matt Parkin) plays Brian (guitar); Brian May is Kev’s hero. Harry Draper plays John Deacon (bass) and has grown to love Queen (despite being an AC-DC fan); he is also the youngest in the band. James Breen plays Roger Taylor (drums) and helps run the band with Phil. He works hard to make sure everything is organised. He is a heavy metal fan but loves Queen too. Rob Norman plays the fifth member Spike Edney (keyboards); he helps to put together many of the musical arrangements. He has been a Queen fan since he was a young lad. “We all get on really well but enjoy making fun of each other too!” says Phil.

So, get ready for some iconic Queen songs that span their entire career. “We are lucky that Queen’s catalogue boasts so many hits! Everything from their more modern songs like A Kind of Magic to their classics like Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You, the show in Chennai is going to be packed with great music and we will have audiences singing and dancing along!” Phil promises.

To ask the band to choose their favourite Queen numbers is but unfair, but we still go ahead and ask, to which Phil (as expected) replies, “There are too many to narrow it down, to be honest. I think each member of SQ has a different favourite. My personal favourites are Somebody To Love and Fat Bottomed Girls. The first was a song that Freddie himself was very proud of, and the second I love because it is an absolute romp and so much fun to perform.”

Matt Parkin

Like all great things, the tribute band wasn’t formed in a day. The members were all playing in other bands before they met. Rob and James were already playing together in a Queen band and they recruited Harry. Phil was performing as Freddie Mercury for solo acts, and it was James who discovered him through some Facebook videos. Kev was in a different Queen band then. “We all met for the first time in a rehearsal studio in Milton Keynes and as soon as we started playing, we realised that we had something special! It’s a real thrill to be able to make that Queen sound so accurately,” Phil shares,

excitedly.

What the band is also excited about other than enthralling and entertaining Chennaiites is “looking forward to seeing the good people of Chennai singing along and dancing in the aisles!” Phil says, adding, “We can’t wait to perform in Chennai. We have been following the venue on social media for some time to get a flavour of the kind of performances and audience that is typically in Chennai. We have done a bit of research about the area, but we want to discover the beautiful city for ourselves. We are grateful to Neil Ribeiro, international events concepts, our exclusive India agency, for this amazing opportunity. See you,Chennai!”

Tickets: Rs 350 to Rs 1,250.

February 10, 7 pm onwards.

At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.



