The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience debuts in Chennai!

We know you know who Vincent van Gogh is. For generations, his art has been revered and appreciated, inspiring artists to pick up the brush and paint. To be in awe of his work, though does not require one to be an artist, for the works of the Dutch Post-Impressionist painter, who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art, resonates beyond the paint and canvas. The landscapes, still lifes, portraits and self-portraits, characterised by bold, symbolic colours, and dramatic, impulsive and highly expressive brushwork are a testimony of great art. Now, lending a different experience to Van Gogh’s art is The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, all set to make its debut in Chennai. With a curated exhibition of 200 paintings that will offer an engaging encounter with the artistic genius, visitors will get to see, or rather experience the swirling brushstrokes of Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, and many more, illuminating every brushstroke and colour with never-before-seen clarity.

For this first-of-its-kind The Real Van Gogh Immersive, The Silly Fellow has collaborated with Nikhil Chinappa, renowned events presenter and celebrity, as the official curator and brand ambassador, with the partnership promising an unparalleled visual spectacle. We speak to Nikhil to get more details.

How did the idea of bringing Van Gogh Experience to India come by?

Vincent van Gogh’s paintings are some of the most recognisable in the world and everyone deserves to get up close and personal with his work, outside of museums, especially for young adults and children. As an art lover and parent, I am personally very excited about The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience coming to India! This immersive exhibit is being organised by very good friends of mine who know what it takes to put on a fantastic show for the public.

Please tell us what the visitors can look forward to?

They will experience art and the magic of Vincent van Gogh in a way they would have never seen before! This innovative exhibit merges technology, theatrical storytelling, and animation through 20k high-resolution projectors, 33 million+ pixels and 10,000+ square feet of projections, offering a unique peek into Van Gogh’s Post-Impressionist world.

Nikhil Chinappa

How was the collection chosen?

The paintings were chosen by a team of artists and art professionals who’ve studied Van Gogh’s work in great detail.

What does such an experience and project mean to the art world?

Not just art connoisseurs but regular people who might have thought they have no interest in art could find themselves being captivated by Van Gogh’s story and paintings! For those who could never go to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the world of Van Gogh is now coming to them via an immersive exhibit like The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience. In a museum, you have to try and take in all the details from a few feet away while giant projections make you feel like you’re standing in the middle of one.

Indians love exciting and diverse experiences that offer a different perspective on art. Immersive art transports you into a world that isn’t staid, dusty or presented in a boring manner.

What is it about Van Gogh’s paintings that still holds the viewers’ attention?

The vibrancy and details of Van Gogh’s artwork are powerful and are very effective in an immersive environment. The scale of the exhibit allows for an even greater appreciation of his technique given each stroke is magnified. And it is a very unique approach to appreciating art and an artist’s legacy.

Tickets start at Rs 999.

February 2 to March 17,

10 am to 10 pm.

At Express Avenue Mall, Express Estate, Thousand Lights.



