How did PM Narendra Modi’s millet song fare at the Grammys 2024

A song on millets, celebrating the Year of Millets, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was nominated for one of the music industry’s most prestigious awards, the Grammys. The song, titled Abundance of Millets, was released in June 2023 and was performed by Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah and her husband, singer Gaurav Shah.

Highlighting the many benefits of the cereal, the track was nominated in the Global Music Performance category but was edged over by Zakir Hussain's Pashto where he collaborated with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. As We Speak, (Pashto is a track from As We Speak) bagged the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Also Read: India takes centre-stage at the 66th Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels

Marking a big day for India, Zakir also clinched another Grammy with Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan as their fusion band, Shakti won Best Global Music Album for This Moment.

Talking about the win at the coveted award ceremony, Shankar said, “Thank you, boys. Thank you, God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you… Last but not least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”

Also Read: Joni Mitchell marks 1st ever Grammys performance with ‘Both Sides Now’