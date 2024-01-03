Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record as solo artiste with most weeks at top spot on album chart

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has broken Elvis Presley’s long-standing record for the most weeks a solo artist spends atop the Billboard 200 album chart.

She set a new mark of 68 total weeks, as 1989 (Taylor’s Version) landed on top of the chart for a fifth time in the final full tracking week of 2023, reports a media source.



Although Taylor set a new record for an individual, the Beatles still hold the ultimate high-water mark among all artistes, whose albums have spent 132 weeks on top of the Billboard 200. Presley’s 67 weeks now puts him in second place among solo recording artistes and third place among all acts.

As per the source, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) registered 98,000 album-equivalent units for the week ending December 28, which was roughly half in and half out of the peak holiday buying season, marking a 28 per cent decline from the previous week, per Luminate, and as reported by Billboard. Of those 98,000 units for the week, 61,000 were in full-album sales, boosted by a last-minute surge of Christmas gift purchases.



Filling out the top 10 of the album chart beyond Taylor’s leader were Michael Buble’s 2011 Christmas album rising two places to Number 2, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday slipping a spot to Number 3, Nat King Cole’s seasonal album at Number 4 (its historical peak to date), Morgan Wallen’s 2023 blockbuster One Thing at a Time holding on at Number 5, Drake also holding steady at Number 6 with For All the Dogs, A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector at Number 7 (another historic peak), Mariah Carey’s Christmas album at Number 8, Taylor’s 2022 release Midnights at Number 9 and Pentatonix’s Greatest Christmas