BTS’ Jungkook makes history as sole musician with two tracks in US Top 10 downloads, capping off a phenomenal 2023 

Closing out 2023 on a triumphant note, BTS’ Jungkook asserted his global musical dominance, consistently clinching top positions on the Billboard charts and achieving remarkable success on iTunes worldwide. Capping off the year on a high note, Jungkook made history by becoming the sole artist with multiple tracks concurrently ranking in the top 10 best-selling downloads in the United States.

Year-end data from the US revealed Jungkook’s stellar performance with Seven and Standing Next to You, both of which secured places in the US Top 10 downloads. The debut solo album GOLDEN, released on November 3, showcased the all-English title track Standing Next to You, not only setting a new Billboard record but also marking a significant milestone for the golden Maknae.

Initially uncertain about the success of his solo venture, Jungkook now stands tall among industry luminaries, proving his mettle as a solo artist. On December 27, Billboard reported that Jungkook's track Standing Next to You regained the top spot on the Digital Song Sales chart, marking his fifth time at number one and putting him on par with Miley Cyrus and her viral TikTok sensation Flowers.

While BTS’ Jungkook continues to make waves, all seven members of the HYBE boy band, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, and V, are currently fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service. The band is anticipated to reunite in 2025, with Jin set to return in 2024 and teasing a potential new music release, followed by J-Hope and Suga in due course.