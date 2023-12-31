BTS’ V and UMI’s latest track ‘Wherever u r’ tops global iTunes charts in 89 countries

In a sensational collaboration, BTS’ V and American singer UMI have set the global stage ablaze with their latest release, Wherever u r. Dropped on V’s 28th birthday on December 30, this heartfelt melody seamlessly weaves soulful vibes with sparkling pop elements, capturing hearts worldwide.

Within its first 24 hours, Wherever u r achieved remarkable success, soaring to the top of the iTunes Top Songs charts in a staggering 89 countries. The global triumph spans major markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, showcasing the song’s universal appeal and instantaneous impact. This milestone also marks UMI’s inaugural ascent to the top of iTunes.

Fans, flooded with emotions, took to social media to express their joy and pride. One ecstatic internet user exclaimed, “WHEREVER U R REACHED #1 ON US iTunes OMG!!!” Others viewed the achievement as a heartfelt birthday gift for V, stating, “This is his birthday gift from us” and “Even on the days I ain't right by your side, I'm keeping my promise that I will be wherever you are.” The outpouring of love continued with messages like “Hey taehyung-ah, happy birthday.”

Following the release, UMI shared her thoughts on collaborating with Taehyung, shedding light on the song's meaning. She explained, “It's a song that a loved one sends to everyone at various times and places. It serves as a reminder that love is a frequency that can be felt regardless of distance.”

Wherever u r not only marks a musical triumph but also stands as a testament to the global impact of BTS and their ability to create resonant melodies that transcend borders and languages. As V celebrates another year, his collaboration with UMI continues to echo around the world, resonating with listeners in a beautiful harmony of love and connection.