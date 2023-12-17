BTS’ Jungkook becomes first Korean soloist to achieve five consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Top 40 

Amidst fulfilling his military duties, Jungkook from the popular K-pop band BTS continues to make waves on the charts, earning the title of the ‘Billboard singer.’ The youngest member of the South Korean sensation is living up to the moniker, securing top positions on Billboard charts with his golden songs.

Jungkook, known for his mesmerising vocals in Euphoria, has now etched his name in history as the first Korean soloist to achieve a significant milestone on the Billboard Top 200 list. His first solo album, GOLDEN, has been a consistent chart-topper since its debut, even surpassing the weekly sales of pop icon Taylor Swift. As of the week ending on December 16, GOLDEN maintained its strong position at No. 33 on the Billboard 200, marking five consecutive weeks in the Top 40.

Also read: BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ becomes the second most-streamed K-Pop song globally on Spotify

Following the release of the remix video for Standing Next To You with Usher, Jungkook has solidified his solo power on the global stage. Breaking records, he is the first Korean solo artist to spend five consecutive weeks in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 and holds the impressive No. 16 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 for an astounding 17 weeks.

On December 15, the singer treated fans to a remix version of his lead single from GOLDEN. The re-release propelled Standing Next To You back onto the Billboard Hot 100, securing the 72nd position. Another digital single from Jungkook, 3D with Jack Harlow, comfortably rests at No. 92 in its ninth week on the chart.

Also read: Jungkook’s emotional performance of ‘Hate You’ before upcoming military service makes fans sentimental

In addition to his Billboard achievements, GOLDEN continues to perform well on various sales charts. It debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Top Album Sales chart.