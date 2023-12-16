BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ becomes the second most-streamed K-Pop song globally on Spotify

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, continues to make waves in the global music scene despite his temporary hiatus for military duty. His solo single Seven has emerged as the second most-streamed K-pop song of all time on Spotify, breaking records previously held by BTS as a group.

Jungkook’s collaboration with Latto on Seven, released in July, has skyrocketed to the top of the music streaming service's charts with an impressive 1.2 billion streams, achieving this remarkable milestone in just five months. Notably, the song has outpaced BTS’ summer hit Butter, securing its place as the second-most-streamed K-pop track on the platform, following the iconic Dynamite.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it comes amid Jungkook’s ongoing military service. The golden maknae's performance video, Standing Next To You, created in collaboration with Usher and released on December 15, has further propelled his solo success.

Netizens expressed their excitement and admiration for Seven, predicting that the song might soon break more records for BTS and K-pop. Comments like “I'm getting addicted to 'Seven' the more I listen to it” and “There is no way I’m ending my obsession with 'Seven' right here” flooded social media platforms, showcasing the fandom's dedication.

In related news, RM’s track Indigo has surpassed 550 million streams on Spotify, while Jimin’s FACE has achieved a remarkable 1.5 billion plays, making it the second most-streamed 2023 album by a Korean artist.

As Jungkook and Jimin embark on their mandatory military service, BTS members are fulfilling their national duties, with expectations of a group reunion in 2025. The entire BTS ensemble is anticipated to return, with Jin and J-Hope likely completing their service and making a comeback in 2024. The global ARMY awaits their triumphant return.