Jungkook’s emotional performance of ‘Hate You’ before upcoming military service makes fans sentimental 

As BTS’ Jungkook gears up for his military service in South Korea, he recently revealed a poignant rendition of his track Hate You, leaving fans emotionally stirred. The K-pop sensation’s live performance on December 10, has become particularly sentimental, potentially marking his last stage before military enlistment.

Jungkook, known for his vocals and as the Euphoria singer, shared a solemn version of Hate You on December 9. Co-written by Shawn Mendes, the ballad is accompanied by a sombre visual that reflects the artist's transformative journey. The subsequent live performance showcased Jungkook standing on stage, microphone in hand, delivering emotionally charged vocals that resonated deeply with fans.

JUNGKOOK PERFORMING “HATE YOU” AT IHEART RADIO pic.twitter.com/uc44sb5veo December 10, 2023

Fans flooded the comment section expressing their emotions, with one writing, “I held back after watching the music video, but I ended up crying after watching this.” Others conveyed messages of support, such as “I really hope that you never get hurt during your military service and that you can have some time to rest,” “He is getting emotional and so are we,” “We will wait for you,” and more.

Providing insight into the song, Big Hit and HYBE stated in an interview, “Hate You is a pop ballad track that evokes a deep surge of emotions with a simple blend of lofi piano and Jungkook’s vocals. It portrays the heartbreaking moment of forcing oneself to hate one’s innocent beloved as the love one feels is too much to bear.”

On the work front, other BTS members, including Jimin, RM, and V, are also preparing to fulfil their mandatory military service. According to the official notice from BIGHIT, Jungkook and Jimin will enlist together, while V and RM will follow individually. The members have requested fans not to visit the base camp for the safety of other soldiers.