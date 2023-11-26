BTS’ V shaves his head as he gets ready to join military service

BTS member V, also known as Taehyung, recently shared a telling Instagram update, featuring a pile of hair on the floor, signalling a potential transformation ahead of his upcoming military enlistment. Fans have long been curious about V's appearance with a buzz cut and military uniform, similar to fellow members Jin and J-hope, as they fulfil their mandatory military service.

V's Instagram story

BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced the initiation of the military enlistment process for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on November 22. Subsequently, Jungkook confirmed his intention to begin his military service in December.

Also read: BTS member Jungkook delights fans by revealing love for Chicken Makhani and Naan; says, ‘ I want to eat it so bad’

On November 26, V posted a photo of his cut hair on his Instagram story, sparking speculation among fans about his imminent military induction. The reactions from ARMYs were mixed, with some expressing excitement and encouragement for V's new chapter, while others felt a sense of disappointment and sadness.

One fan pleaded, “KIM TAEHYUNG PLS TELL ME THIS ISN'T WHAT I THINK THIS IS,” while others hoped it was a simple trim rather than a sign of immediate military enlistment. The post triggered a range of emotions, with fans playfully urging V to put his hair back.

Also read: BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s surprise Japan visit sparks rumours of joint projects and G.C.F Part 2

Earlier, V provided a glimpse into his activities by sharing a spontaneous recording studio clip, hinting at a potential upcoming project. Fans, aware of V’s previous solo album Layover released in September, now speculate on a digital single collaboration with a foreign artist before he embarks on his military duty.