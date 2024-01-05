American DJ Illenium to bring his world tour to India with Sunburn this February 

Starting the new year on an exciting note for all dance music enthusiasts, Sunburn - one of Asia's largest dance music festivals - has announced the highly anticipated three-city arena tour of DJ Illenium. The tour will commence in Mumbai on February 23rd, followed by Bengaluru on February 24th and culminate in New Delhi on February 25th.

Illenium (born Nick Miller) is a producer, DJ, and instrumentalist. He is one of the most successful crossover electronic artists of our time, having brought a bold, progressive take to the genre. With his expansive sound, he has received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Grammy, Billboard Music Awards and Electronic Music Awards.

Illenium's self-titled fifth studio album was released in April of last year. Shortly after the release, he embarked on a 37-date tour that spanned across North America, Europe, and Australia. The tour featured a captivating audiovisual experience that included Illenium's signature imagery of phoenixes and ash trees. The narrative of the show positioned the album as a prequel to his four previous albums, while also showcasing Illenium's love for fantasy and world-building. The 2023 tour was Illenium's biggest yet and solidified his position as one of the top electronic artists who can perform at arenas, stadiums, and amphitheatres - venues that few acts in this genre ultimately reach.

Indian fans can look forward to a setlist that includes Illenium's radio hits such as ‘Fallen Embers’, ‘Fractures’, ‘Take You Down’ and ‘Good Things Fall Apart’. Additionally, they will get to experience his latest music, which tells a story of awakening, rebirth, and healing. The show's production will be similar to his performances at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival and Tomorrowland, conveying this story through a captivating multi-dimensional experience. The use of digital technologies such as lights, lasers, LED walls, pyros, and enhanced sound experience will make the performance an unforgettable experience.

Illenium states, “I'm beyond excited to bring my world tour and new music to the incredible fans in India. The energy and passion from the audience are unparalleled, and I can't wait to create unforgettable moments together. This tour is a special opportunity to connect with the vibrant music community in India. Get ready for an immersive experience – we're going to make these nights truly memorable!’’

Tickets will be live on January 7th, from noon onwards at BookMyShow.

Prices start at INR 1,000.



