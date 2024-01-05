Musician Amritha Thankachy opens up about her first live show in Chennai and more

To begin again at a place where it all began, is truly special. For Amritha Thankachy, a passionate musician, who grew up in Chennai though she is a Malayali, Chennai is second home. And as such, she tells us that she “is extremely happy to kickstart my performance career again after a hiatus of four to five years from the place where I started singing.”

Chennai is where Amritha started learning music. “Everything musical about me has a connection to Tamil, to Chennai. My maternal parents are settled in Tamil Nadu, and there are a lot of things that pull me back here,” she says.

At her live performance this Friday, Amritha will be singing some of her original Indian classical compositions; also some that are not released yet. “They are all inspired from a lot of childhood memories and life experiences. So, anyone who wants to sit back, relax and listen to some good music, this show is for you,” the musician tells us.

Giving us more details, she says, “I will be performing Aaj Ki Raat, which was released a few months ago, and which is based on Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s Urdu poem. I don’t think a concert in Madras would be complete

without AR Rahman and a Thyagaraja kriti, so it’s a culmination of a lot of different composers.”

Currently based in London, Amritha travels to India every few months to make music and do live shows here. “I have been learning Indian classical music from the age of five. I went to KM College of Music to

learn a little bit of opera; then I auditioned at the Trinity College of Music. I have spent a year there learning from some of the best opera coaches in London. I graduated last year. Right now, I am focusing on releasing my original music, new songs, most of them based on Bharathiyar poems,” Amritha shares.

Accompanying Amritha for her performance will be Roshan (keys ), Manoj Kumar (violin), and Charu Hariharan (percussion).



