GV Prakash, Vidya Vox and Rajalakshmi feature in the Pongal anthem, Kaakarattan

Coke Studio Tamil has churned out a special anthem for Pongal. The song titled Kaakarattan, embraces the unique perspectives of the festival, featuring music composer GV Prakash Kumar, mashup artiste Vidya Vox, and playback and folk singer Rajalakshmi Senthilganesan.



The song is a harmonious blend of celebrations that weaves together the contrasting worlds of a countryside girl and an urban parallel. The composition captures the diversity in the ways these two distinct worlds embrace and revel in the spirit of the harvest festival.



Kaakarattan aims to showcase the unique interpretations that different people have for Pongal, emphasising the diversity in how individuals celebrate the harvest festival. Spanning from age-old customs to modern-day revelries, the song encapsulates the myriad ways Pongal is embraced across diverse communities.



Regarding the number, composer GV Prakash Kumar, says, “Being part of Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 is an exhilarating experience. Kaakarattan is not just a song; it's a celebration of Pongal's diverse spirit. Collaborating with Vidya Vox and Rajalakshmi has added unique dimensions to this electro-folk track, and I am excited to share this musical journey with our audience. Pongal is a special festival in my heart, and Kaakarattan allowed me to express my love for the celebration through music."



Vidya Vox echoes, "Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 is a platform that brings audiences globally together through music, and I am thrilled to be part of this collaborative effort with GV Prakash Kumar and Rajalakshmi."



Rajalakshmi Senthilganesan, added. "Kaakarattan is a fusion of traditions and contemporary sounds, embodying the various ways Pongal is celebrated. It was a joy collaborating with GV Prakash Kumar and Vidya Vox on this project. Coke Studio Tamil Season 2 continues to push boundaries in music, and I am grateful to be part of this journey."