Sushmita Sen drops heartwarming birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, calls him 'babush'

Over the last year, Sushmita Sen has gained a lot of attention concerning her relationship and recent breakup with Rohman Shawl. As for today, it's her Instagram post for Rohman that has grabbed all the attention.

Sushmita shared a cosy picture of the two to wish him on his birthday, along with a heartwarming caption where she called him ‘babush’. The two were dressed in warm winter clothes, with Sushmita styled in a flattering black leather jacket, grey uggs and a matching grey beanie.

Rohman, who was more on the casual side, was seen wearing a T-shirt paired with black joggers, a jacket and sneakers. She captioned the post, “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl. A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga#birthdayboy @_alisah_09@reneesen47 & #yourstruly”

Also Read: Amala Paul announces pregnancy, drops maternity photoshoot pictures

Also Read: 'I had, kind of, stagnated as an actor,' says Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl replied to the post, with a “Thank you, Babushh” and several heart emojis. Renee Sen, Sushmita’s daughter also commented on the post conveying her love, saying, “I love this picture.”

Many of Sushmita’s followers were in awe of how the two continued to share a cordial relationship even after the breakup. A couple of months ago, rumors about them getting back together were ignited when they celebrated Diwali.

Sushmita had posted another adorable picture of Rohman, Renee, and her in festive clothes and captioned it, “Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness and love!!! Love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

On the work front, Sushmita was seen in Aarya, a crime-thriller drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. In 2023, she also starred in Taali, a TV series where she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen attends Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash in a translucent beige sari with Rohman Shawl and Renee Sen