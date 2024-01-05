BenQ launches the GV31 portable projector

BenQ, India's No. 1 DLP projector brand in the country, has launched the GV31 portable projector, marking a significant leap in the home entertainment segment for young Indian consumers. This new portable projector is designed for instant access to entertainment, thanks to its ability to project anytime, anywhere. GV31 is equipped with Full HD 1080p resolution (supports up to 4K), up to 135° projection angle, and integrated Android T.V. with pre-installed Netflix, thus redefining the entertainment experience.

Drawing from years of expertise in DLP projection technology, BenQ's projectors ensure unparalleled audio-visual quality, leveraging their acclaimed Cinematic Color expertise. Among the new portable line-up, the GV31 stands out with its vibrant colors (98% Rec 709), autofocus, and auto vertical keystone, offering immersive visuals across various spaces, including walls and ceilings.

Keeping the promise of elevating modern lifestyles, the GV31 projector is equipped with integrated audio, providing up to 16W (8W*2) 270-degree 2.1-channel sound with extended bass. Additionally, the projector can also function as a wireless speaker. The GV31 boasts a battery life of up to 3 hours for video playback or 6 hours for music.

Key Highlights:

Larger-than-life visuals: The GV31 projector can project a screen upto 120” in FHD (1080P) Resolution. The projector also supports 4K content.

Perfect from any angle: The GV31's Free Angle Projection allows upto 135 degrees of flexibility, so you can watch your favorite media, even while lying in bed.

Immersive sound: The GV31 comes with 16W (8W*2) 2.1-channel speakers featuring extra bass. The projector can also do double duty as a Bluetooth speaker.

Android TV integration: The GV31 comes with Android TV built-in and Netflix pre-installed, making sure the projector is ready to be set up right out of the box.

Future-proof: The USB-C port supports data transfer, power delivery, and DisplayPort Alternate Mode, all in a reversible design, making sure you won’t fall behind the times.

Seamless Setup: The GV31 features fast autofocus and automatic vertical keystone correction, making setup quick, seamless, and hassle-free.

Price: Rs 79,990. Available in stores and online.