American rapper G-Eazy announces maiden India Tour 

American music sensation and rapper G-Eazy, is heading to India for the very first time. Produced exclusively by Spacebound producers of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn; the three-city tour promises to be an electrifying experience that will set the tone for live hip hop experiences in the Indian subcontinent this year.

With chart-topping hits such as Me, Myself & I, Tumblr Girls, Good Life, I Mean It, Him & I, and No Limit, the internationally acclaimed rapper and record producer is expected to perform in Bengaluru on February 10, in New Delhi NCR on February 11 and in Mumbai on February 15.

Announcing the India Tour, G-EAZY states, “Namaste India! I’m beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I’ve heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can’t wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night — we’re going to make history together.”

The American music icon has collaborated with industry icons like Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, Cardi B and many other A-list artistes. Over the past decade, G-Eazy has cemented himself as one of the most popular and influential artistes in the rap game, earning accolades such as Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Award and American Music Awards. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, his music often touches on introspective themes of love, heartbreak, mental health and self-discovery. In addition, the music superstar has used his far-reaching platform to launch The Endless Summer Fund — a nonprofit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth. The fund remains one of the most important projects of G-Eazy’s career.

