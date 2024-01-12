Black Crowes reunite: Brothers set aside differences as band alerts new release

The Black Crowes are back and how! Announcing the release date of their new album, Happiness Bastards which will be out via their Silver Arrow Records, the American rock band’s discography also includes eight studio albums, four live albums and several charting singles.

The band’s first album in 15 years, produced by Jay Joyce, marks a significant milestone after the reconciliation of brothers and founding members, Chris and Rich Robinson. Between 2015 and 2018, following the Crowes’ breakup, various band members pursued different musical projects, some of which were already underway before the disbandment. Chris Robinson, in particular, went on to lead the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, a band formed in 2011 that also features Adam MacDougall.



Yet, in a late 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Chris and Rich revealed that they had patched up their differences. The brothers, who hadn't communicated since the band’s 2015 breakup, announced plans for a 2020 tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker.

Chris describes Happiness Bastards as their homage to rock 'n' roll. “Both Rich and I have consistently been engaged in writing and composing music; that creative process has remained uninterrupted for us,” he shares.

In 1989, producer George Drakoulias secured a record deal for the band with Def American Recordings, leading to the release of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, the following year. Their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 in 1992. Subsequent albums, including Amorica (1994), Three Snakes and One Charm (1996), By Your Side (1999) and Lions (2001), were released but achieved only moderate popularity, falling short of the chart success seen with their initial two albums. Following a hiatus from 2002 to 2005, the band reunited, embarked on a tour, and eventually released Warpaint in 2008, which reached number 5 on the Billboard chart.

Happiness Bastards will be out on March 15.

