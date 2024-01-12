Hyderabad-based Raffu Chakkar Ntertainers to present musical evening Shaam-e-Ghazal

Weekends beckon a touch of the extraordinary. Many seek solace from the week’s hustle by venturing out with family and finding respite in musical events or similar gatherings. And what could be more sublime than a captivating musical night?

The allure is undeniable for music enthusiasts attuned to the soulful notes of ghazals. Enter the enchanting world crafted by the city-based theatre group, Raffu Chakkar, hosting a heartfelt musical soirée — Shaam-e-Ghazal. It’s an invitation to immerse in the sheer beauty of ghazals, a rendezvous for all those enamoured with the melodic tapestry of these timeless tunes.

Professional local ghazal singer, Janab Mohammed Shoeb Saqib Ibrahim is all set to give a mind-boggling performance at the event. Tabla maestro Ustad Mohammed Najmuddin Quadri Javed will accompany him. Shoeb embarked on his musical journey with a foundation in Hindustani classical music, under the guidance of Ustaad Dr. Ghulam Rasool from Parbhani.

His musical odyssey continued to flourish under the mentorship of the esteemed Surmani Pt. Dr. Kamlakar Sir Parlikar. As Shoeb’s passion for ghazals blossomed, he delved into the intricate art of ghazal gaayki, honing his skills under the tutelage of his father, the revered Ustaad Muhammed Ibrahim Mushtaaq.

When asked what kind of melodies he is going to perform at the event, he tells us, “I am excited to present renowned ghazals penned by eminent poets from the literary realm, including the timeless verses of Mirza Ghalib, Mir Taqi Mir, Nida Fazli, and other luminaries. The repertoire will feature iconic melodies such as Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai, Koi Marham Na Ab Dawa Dena, Dekh To Dil Ke Jaan Se Uthta Hai and many more.”

According to him, each rendition is a heartfelt exploration of the profound emotions encapsulated in these poetic masterpieces, and he looks forward to sharing these enchanting musical experiences with the audience.

Extremely passionate about ghazals, the artiste shares, “I adore ghazals for their extraordinary essence. They encompass Shayari, music, rhythm, poetic words, dramatic flair, and the eloquent Urdu language. Each word holds profound meaning, making the entire experience truly special and deeply resonant.”

Rafia Sultana, the founder of Raffu Chakkar, tells us, “As we embark on a new year, I desire to share the joy of ghazals with others. I am captivated by the exquisite beauty of their poetry and the profound emotions they convey. The artistry of ghazals has a unique ability to touch one’s heart directly, and I am enthusiastic about creating an environment where people can have a delightful time immersed in the eloquence and emotionality of this beautiful musical genre.”

Rs 150. January 12, 8 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

